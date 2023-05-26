The San Diego Padres visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday at 7:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Juan Soto, Gleyber Torres and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Padres vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Joe Musgrove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Musgrove Stats

Joe Musgrove (1-2) will take the mound for the Padres, his sixth start of the season.

Musgrove has not earned a quality start in five starts this season.

Musgrove has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Musgrove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox May. 20 5.0 6 4 4 6 1 at Dodgers May. 13 5.2 8 4 4 5 4 vs. Dodgers May. 7 5.0 2 1 0 5 3 vs. Giants Apr. 29 3.1 6 7 7 3 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 22 5.0 7 3 3 6 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Joe Musgrove's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Soto Stats

Soto has put up 45 hits with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 48 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with four stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .262/.423/.494 so far this year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 25 1-for-1 2 0 0 1 0 at Nationals May. 24 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 23 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 vs. Red Sox May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox May. 20 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Bogaerts Stats

Xander Bogaerts has collected 47 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .254/.347/.405 so far this season.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals May. 25 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 at Nationals May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals May. 23 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Red Sox May. 21 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto, Xander Bogaerts or other Padres players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Torres Stats

Torres has collected 49 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .263/.349/.462 so far this year.

Torres hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with three home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles May. 24 2-for-4 2 2 3 8 0 vs. Orioles May. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Reds May. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds May. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Aaron Judge Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Judge Stats

Aaron Judge has 42 hits with eight doubles, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .288/.402/.630 on the year.

Judge Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles May. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 24 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles May. 23 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Reds May. 20 4-for-4 1 0 3 5 0 at Reds May. 19 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.