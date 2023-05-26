On Friday, Steven Kwan (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.339) thanks to 13 extra-base hits.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 63.3% of his 49 games this year, with multiple hits in 28.6% of them.

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Kwan has an RBI in eight of 49 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 23 of 49 games (46.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .246 AVG .282 .358 OBP .341 .362 SLG .321 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 10 10/12 K/BB 8/8 3 SB 4 Home Away 24 GP 25 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings