Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cardinals - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Saturday, Amed Rosario (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jack Flaherty. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk) in his previous game against the Cardinals.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .233 with six doubles, four triples, a home run and 10 walks.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 26 of 44 games this year (59.1%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (20.5%).
- He has gone deep in one of 44 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this season (22.7%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 38.6% of his games this season (17 of 44), with two or more runs three times (6.8%).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.283
|AVG
|.191
|.333
|OBP
|.222
|.433
|SLG
|.235
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|22/3
|4
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (61.9%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.34 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals are sending Flaherty (3-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 5.29 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to opposing batters.
