Brendon Todd is in 33rd place, at -1, after the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club.

Brendon Todd at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Brendon Todd Insights

Todd has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 15 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score twice in his last 15 rounds.

Todd has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Todd has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five appearances, Todd has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 31 -6 266 0 18 2 5 $3.1M

Charles Schwab Challenge Insights and Stats

Todd has three top-10 finishes, with two of them being top-five finishes, in his past eight appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 18th.

Todd made the cut in five of his past eight entries in this event.

Todd finished 33rd when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

Colonial Country Club will play at 7,209 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has played on courses with an average distance of 7,297.

Courses that Todd has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,240 yards, 31 yards longer than the 7,209-yard Colonial Country Club this week.

Todd's Last Time Out

Todd was relatively mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 50th percentile of competitors.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship placed him in the 37th percentile.

On the four par-5 holes at the PGA Championship, Todd shot better than 35% of the golfers (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Todd failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.3).

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Todd carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.8).

Todd's three birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the tournament average (4.5).

In that last outing, Todd had a bogey or worse on seven of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 9.7).

Todd ended the PGA Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.3), with one on the four par-5 holes.

On the four par-5s at the PGA Championship, Todd had the same number of bogeys or worse (one) as the field average.

Charles Schwab Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: May 25-28, 2023

May 25-28, 2023 Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Par: 70 / 7,209 yards

Todd Odds to Win: +8000

All statistics in this article reflect Todd's performance prior to the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

