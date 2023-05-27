Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cardinals - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias and his .519 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .200 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- In 14 of 27 games this season (51.9%), Arias has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 27), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In three games this year, Arias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In four games this year (14.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.190
|AVG
|.214
|.261
|OBP
|.290
|.238
|SLG
|.357
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|12/2
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (23.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.34 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty (3-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
