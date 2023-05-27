The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias and his .519 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is batting .200 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

In 14 of 27 games this season (51.9%), Arias has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 27), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In three games this year, Arias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In four games this year (14.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .190 AVG .214 .261 OBP .290 .238 SLG .357 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 12/2 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 13 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings