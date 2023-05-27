The Vegas Golden Knights host the Dallas Stars Saturday for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 3-1 edge in the series. Oddsmakers favor the Golden Knights in this decisive matchup, giving them -145 odds on the moneyline against the Stars (+125).

Here is our prediction for who will claim the win in this Stanley Cup Semifinals contest.

Golden Knights vs. Stars Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-145)

Golden Knights (-145) Computer Predicted Total: 6.2

6.2 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-0.9)

Golden Knights vs Stars Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 51-22-9 overall and 16-10-26 in overtime games.

Vegas is 24-8-6 (54 points) in its 38 games decided by one goal.

Looking at the 13 times this season the Golden Knights finished a game with just one goal, they have a 1-10-2 record, good for four points.

Vegas has finished 4-10-6 in the 20 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 14 points).

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 62 times, and are 57-3-2 in those games (to register 116 points).

In the 29 games when Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 21-7-1 record (43 points).

In the 45 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 33-7-5 (71 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 46 times, and went 25-17-4 (54 points).

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars (47-21-14 overall) have posted a record of 9-18-27 in games that have required OT this season.

Dallas has earned 39 points (12-6-15) in its 33 games decided by one goal.

Across the 14 games this season the Stars ended with only one goal, they have earned eight points.

Dallas has 20 points (6-5-8) when scoring two goals this season.

The Stars have earned 102 points in their 63 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 29 games and picked up 38 points with a record of 15-6-8.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Dallas is 34-13-8 (76 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents in 40 games, going 18-12-10 to register 46 points.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Stars AVG Stars Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.43 7th 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.62 3rd 15th 31.6 Shots 31.9 14th 13th 31 Shots Allowed 29.9 9th 18th 20.3% Power Play % 25% 5th 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 83.5% 3rd

Golden Knights vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

