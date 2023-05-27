Guardians vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Progressive Field has the St. Louis Cardinals (23-30) matching up with the Cleveland Guardians (22-28) at 7:15 PM ET (on May 27). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Cardinals, so expect a competitive matchup.
The probable pitchers are Tanner Bibee (1-1) for the Guardians and Jack Flaherty (3-4) for the Cardinals.
Guardians vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Guardians vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Cardinals Player Props
|Guardians vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Guardians Performance Insights
- In five games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Guardians have a record of 2-3.
- Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Guardians are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Guardians have been favored 29 times and won 14, or 48.3%, of those games.
- Cleveland is 14-15 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
- Cleveland has scored the fewest runs in the majors this season with just 173 (3.5 per game).
- The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 21
|@ Mets
|L 2-1
|Shane Bieber vs Justin Verlander
|May 22
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Hunter Gaddis vs Jimmy Lambert
|May 23
|White Sox
|L 4-2
|Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease
|May 24
|White Sox
|L 6-0
|Cal Quantrill vs Michael Kopech
|May 26
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Shane Bieber vs Matthew Liberatore
|May 27
|Cardinals
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Jack Flaherty
|May 28
|Cardinals
|-
|Hunter Gaddis vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 29
|@ Orioles
|-
|Logan Allen vs Tyler Wells
|May 30
|@ Orioles
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Kyle Gibson
|May 31
|@ Orioles
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Grayson Rodriguez
|June 1
|@ Twins
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Pablo Lopez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.