Guardians vs. Cardinals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez will hit the field against the St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Gorman at Progressive Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 7:15 PM ET.
The favored Guardians have -120 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cardinals, who are listed at +100. St. Louis is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.
Guardians vs. Cardinals Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-120
|+100
|8.5
|-115
|-105
|-1.5
|-190
|+155
Guardians Recent Betting Performance
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Guardians and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Guardians are 1-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games. Cleveland's past five contests have finished below the total, and the average over/under in that span was 7.9.
Guardians Betting Records & Stats
- The Guardians have won 48.3% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (14-15).
- Cleveland has gone 12-15 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (44.4% winning percentage).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Guardians have an implied win probability of 54.5%.
- Cleveland has played in 49 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-29-3).
- The Guardians are 1-2-0 against the spread this season.
Guardians Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|11-14
|11-14
|10-8
|12-20
|15-16
|7-12
