How to Watch the Guardians vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians will look to Josh Naylor for continued offensive production when they take on Nolan Gorman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.
Guardians vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in baseball this season (30).
- Cleveland's .338 slugging percentage is the lowest average in baseball.
- The Guardians have the third-worst batting average in the league (.224).
- Cleveland scores the fewest runs in baseball (173 total, 3.5 per game).
- The Guardians rank 29th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .296.
- The Guardians strike out 7.1 times per game, the least Ks in baseball.
- Cleveland's pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland has a 3.86 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.274).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tanner Bibee (1-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went six innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Bibee is aiming for his third quality start in a row.
- Bibee will try to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/21/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Justin Verlander
|5/22/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Jimmy Lambert
|5/23/2023
|White Sox
|L 4-2
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Dylan Cease
|5/24/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-0
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Michael Kopech
|5/26/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Matthew Liberatore
|5/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Jack Flaherty
|5/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Wells
|5/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Kyle Gibson
|5/31/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Grayson Rodriguez
|6/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Pablo Lopez
