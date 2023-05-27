Jose Ramirez will lead the way for the Cleveland Guardians (22-28) on Saturday, May 27, when they square off against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (23-30) at Progressive Field at 7:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Guardians (-115). St. Louis is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The total for the game is set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee - CLE (1-1, 3.18 ERA) vs Jack Flaherty - STL (3-4, 5.29 ERA)

Guardians vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 29 times this season and won 14, or 48.3%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Guardians have a record of 14-15 (48.3%).

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Guardians have a 2-3 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (42.9%) in those games.

The Cardinals have a mark of 7-9 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Guardians vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Steven Kwan 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+240) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+175) José Ramírez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+135) Gabriel Arias 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 2nd

