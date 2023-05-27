Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cardinals - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Mike Zunino -- with an on-base percentage of .138 in his past 10 games, 144 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is hitting .186 with seven doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Zunino has picked up a hit in 37.5% of his 32 games this season, with at least two hits in 12.5% of those games.
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (9.4%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Zunino has driven in a run in six games this season (18.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this season (21.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.121
|AVG
|.222
|.216
|OBP
|.352
|.242
|SLG
|.422
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|6
|18/4
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cardinals will send Flaherty (3-4) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.