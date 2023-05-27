Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cardinals - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .367 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has seven doubles, a triple and 18 walks while hitting .227.
- In 58.3% of his 48 games this season, Straw has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 48 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In eight games this year (16.7%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 29.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.154
|AVG
|.288
|.241
|OBP
|.373
|.173
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|14/6
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|25
|12 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- The Cardinals rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty (3-4) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.29 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
