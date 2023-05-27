Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cardinals - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cardinals.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Explore More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.337) thanks to 13 extra-base hits.
- In 32 of 50 games this year (64.0%) Kwan has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (28.0%).
- He has gone deep in one of 50 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 18.0% of his games this year, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 of 50 games (48.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|19
|.246
|AVG
|.282
|.358
|OBP
|.341
|.362
|SLG
|.321
|5
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|10
|10/12
|K/BB
|8/8
|3
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (44.0%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (24.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.34 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Flaherty (3-4 with a 5.29 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are hitting .264 against him.
