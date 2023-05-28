The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.175 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Cardinals.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .238 with eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 10 walks.

In 60.0% of his games this season (27 of 45), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (22.2%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one of 45 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has driven in a run in 10 games this year (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 37.8% of his games this season (17 of 45), with two or more runs three times (6.7%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .283 AVG .191 .333 OBP .222 .433 SLG .235 5 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 22/3 4 SB 2 Home Away 24 GP 21 14 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 1 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

