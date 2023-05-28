Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cardinals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.175 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with two doubles) against the Cardinals.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .238 with eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 10 walks.
- In 60.0% of his games this season (27 of 45), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (22.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in one of 45 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 10 games this year (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 37.8% of his games this season (17 of 45), with two or more runs three times (6.7%).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.283
|AVG
|.191
|.333
|OBP
|.222
|.433
|SLG
|.235
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|22/3
|4
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (61.9%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.27).
- The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, one per game).
- Montgomery (2-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the left-hander threw four innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.55), 60th in WHIP (1.428), and 39th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.
