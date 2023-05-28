Fever vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Atlanta Dream (1-1) match up with the Indiana Fever (0-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 28, 2023. The matchup airs on NBA TV, BSSE, and FACEBOOK.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Dream matchup.
Fever vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSE, and FACEBOOK
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Fever vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dream Moneyline
|Fever Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Dream (-7.5)
|160
|-315
|+260
|BetMGM
|Dream (-7.5)
|160.5
|-300
|+240
|PointsBet
|Dream (-7.5)
|160.5
|-325
|+230
Fever vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Dream covered 11 times in 25 games with a spread last season.
- The Fever covered six times in 21 games with a spread last year.
- The Dream and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 25 times last season.
- In Fever games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times.
