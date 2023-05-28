Gabriel Arias -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the hill, on May 28 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is batting .198 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • This year, Arias has totaled at least one hit in 14 of 28 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in three games this season (10.7%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In three games this year, Arias has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four of 28 games (14.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
.190 AVG .214
.261 OBP .290
.238 SLG .357
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
12/2 K/BB 12/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 13
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, one per game).
  • Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's most recent time out came on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.428 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
