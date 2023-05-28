Guardians vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's contest at Progressive Field has the St. Louis Cardinals (24-30) going head to head against the Cleveland Guardians (22-29) at 1:40 PM ET (on May 28). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Cardinals, so expect a tight matchup.
The Cardinals will look to Jordan Montgomery (2-6) against the Guardians and Hunter Gaddis (1-1).
Guardians vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Guardians vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cardinals 6, Guardians 5.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 1-4.
- When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its foes are 2-7-1 in its last 10 contests.
- The Guardians are 2-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (three of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).
- The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (42.1%) in those games.
- This year, Cleveland has won three of nine games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Cleveland is the lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.4 runs per game (174 total).
- Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.79 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 22
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Hunter Gaddis vs Jimmy Lambert
|May 23
|White Sox
|L 4-2
|Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease
|May 24
|White Sox
|L 6-0
|Cal Quantrill vs Michael Kopech
|May 26
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Shane Bieber vs Matthew Liberatore
|May 27
|Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Tanner Bibee vs Jack Flaherty
|May 28
|Cardinals
|-
|Hunter Gaddis vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 29
|@ Orioles
|-
|Logan Allen vs Tyler Wells
|May 30
|@ Orioles
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Kyle Gibson
|May 31
|@ Orioles
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Grayson Rodriguez
|June 1
|@ Twins
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Pablo Lopez
|June 2
|@ Twins
|-
|Hunter Gaddis vs Bailey Ober
