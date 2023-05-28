Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field against Paul DeJong and the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET at Progressive Field.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +115 moneyline odds to win. St. Louis is a 1.5-run favorite (at +120 odds). The matchup's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -140 +115 8.5 -110 -110 -1.5 +120 -145

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Guardians and their opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians have compiled a 2-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in three of those games). Cleveland and its opponent have finished below the over/under in six straight games, with the average total set by oddsmakers during that span being 7.9.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been victorious in eight, or 42.1%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Cleveland has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 17 of its 50 games with a total this season.

The Guardians are 2-2-0 against the spread in their four games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-15 11-14 10-8 12-21 15-17 7-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.