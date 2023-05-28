Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals will hit the field against the Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez at Progressive Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 30 home runs as a team.

Cleveland ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .337 this season.

The Guardians have a team batting average of just .223 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 174 (3.4 per game).

The Guardians are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .295.

The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.

Cleveland strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Cleveland has the eighth-best ERA (3.79) in the majors this season.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of just 1.262 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Hunter Gaddis (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander allowed two hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In five starts, Gaddis has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 4.2 frames per outing.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/22/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Hunter Gaddis Jimmy Lambert 5/23/2023 White Sox L 4-2 Home Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/24/2023 White Sox L 6-0 Home Cal Quantrill Michael Kopech 5/26/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Shane Bieber Matthew Liberatore 5/27/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Home Tanner Bibee Jack Flaherty 5/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Hunter Gaddis Jordan Montgomery 5/29/2023 Orioles - Away Logan Allen Tyler Wells 5/30/2023 Orioles - Away Cal Quantrill Kyle Gibson 5/31/2023 Orioles - Away Shane Bieber Grayson Rodriguez 6/1/2023 Twins - Away Tanner Bibee Pablo Lopez 6/2/2023 Twins - Away Hunter Gaddis Bailey Ober

