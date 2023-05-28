How to Watch the Guardians vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals will hit the field against the Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez at Progressive Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 30 home runs as a team.
- Cleveland ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .337 this season.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of just .223 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Cleveland has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 174 (3.4 per game).
- The Guardians are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .295.
- The Guardians have the fewest strikeouts in MLB, whiffing only 7.1 times per game on average.
- Cleveland strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Cleveland has the eighth-best ERA (3.79) in the majors this season.
- The Guardians have a combined WHIP of just 1.262 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will send Hunter Gaddis (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- The right-hander allowed two hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Monday.
- He has started five games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- In five starts, Gaddis has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 4.2 frames per outing.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/22/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Jimmy Lambert
|5/23/2023
|White Sox
|L 4-2
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Dylan Cease
|5/24/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-0
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Michael Kopech
|5/26/2023
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Matthew Liberatore
|5/27/2023
|Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Jack Flaherty
|5/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Jordan Montgomery
|5/29/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Wells
|5/30/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Kyle Gibson
|5/31/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Grayson Rodriguez
|6/1/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Pablo Lopez
|6/2/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Hunter Gaddis
|Bailey Ober
