Jordan Montgomery will take the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals (24-30) on Sunday, May 28 against the Cleveland Guardians (22-29), who will counter with Hunter Gaddis. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET at Progressive Field.

The Cardinals are listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (+115). St. Louis is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +125 odds). An 8-run over/under has been listed in this matchup.

Guardians vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-6, 4.55 ERA) vs Gaddis - CLE (1-1, 5.26 ERA)

Guardians vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have won 13, or 46.4%, of the 28 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cardinals have gone 8-12 (winning 40% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals have a 3-2 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Guardians have been victorious in eight, or 42.1%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have a mark of 3-6 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+120) Josh Bell 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+180) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1300) 0.5 (+210) Mike Zunino 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+195)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 20th 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.