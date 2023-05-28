Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Paul Goldschmidt, Jose Ramirez and others in the St. Louis Cardinals-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Progressive Field on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 49 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .269/.348/.456 so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 27 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run, 28 walks and 15 RBI (50 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He has a slash line of .254/.342/.335 on the season.

Kwan takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .167 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 26 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Jordan Montgomery Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Montgomery Stats

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Jordan Montgomery (2-6) for his 11th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 10 starts this season.

In 10 starts, Montgomery has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

The 30-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.428 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 39th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Montgomery Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Reds May. 22 4.0 7 4 4 4 3 vs. Brewers May. 16 5.1 8 3 3 7 1 at Cubs May. 10 5.0 7 6 6 3 3 vs. Tigers May. 5 6.0 6 2 2 6 1 at Dodgers Apr. 29 6.2 5 1 1 7 2

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has put up 58 hits with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .290/.398/.505 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 26 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Reds May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 23 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 at Reds May. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Nolan Gorman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Gorman Stats

Nolan Gorman has recorded 46 hits with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .282/.376/.583 so far this year.

Gorman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Reds May. 25 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 at Reds May. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Reds May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

