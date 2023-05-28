The St. Louis Cardinals (24-30) visit the Cleveland Guardians (22-29) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Cardinals will give the nod to Jordan Montgomery (2-6, 4.55 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Hunter Gaddis (1-1, 5.26 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Guardians vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-6, 4.55 ERA) vs Gaddis - CLE (1-1, 5.26 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Gaddis

Gaddis makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.26 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Monday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.26, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.

Gaddis has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Gaddis has three starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery (2-6) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed four innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.55 and 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .278 in 10 games this season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

In 10 starts, Montgomery has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

The 30-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.428 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 39th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.