Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cardinals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.212 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Bell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Cardinals Player Props
|Guardians vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .215 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks.
- Bell has recorded a hit in 30 of 49 games this year (61.2%), including six multi-hit games (12.2%).
- He has gone deep in 6.1% of his games this season, and 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Bell has driven in a run in 19 games this year (38.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in seven of 49 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.215
|AVG
|.222
|.311
|OBP
|.359
|.308
|SLG
|.413
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|8
|17/9
|K/BB
|13/14
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|23
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (69.6%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (21.7%)
|1 (3.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (43.5%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, one per game).
- Montgomery (2-6) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.55 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty tossed four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.55), 60th in WHIP (1.428), and 39th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.