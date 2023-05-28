Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cardinals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has five doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .234.
- Naylor will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 over the course of his last games.
- In 52.3% of his 44 games this season, Naylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 15.9% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Naylor has driven home a run in 19 games this season (43.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 20.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.8%).
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.193
|AVG
|.190
|.238
|OBP
|.250
|.281
|SLG
|.328
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|11/4
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (38.1%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (14.3%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|10 (43.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (42.9%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, one per game).
- Montgomery (2-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.55), 60th in WHIP (1.428), and 39th in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
