The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 94 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor has five doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .234.
  • Naylor will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 over the course of his last games.
  • In 52.3% of his 44 games this season, Naylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in 15.9% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Naylor has driven home a run in 19 games this season (43.2%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
  • In 20.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.8%).

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 17
.193 AVG .190
.238 OBP .250
.281 SLG .328
3 XBH 4
1 HR 2
7 RBI 12
11/4 K/BB 13/5
1 SB 1
Home Away
23 GP 21
15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (38.1%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%)
6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (14.3%)
4 (17.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%)
10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, one per game).
  • Montgomery (2-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 30-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.55), 60th in WHIP (1.428), and 39th in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
