On Sunday, Mike Zunino (.138 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 144 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino has seven doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .186.
  • Zunino has gotten at least one hit in 37.5% of his games this year (12 of 32), with more than one hit four times (12.5%).
  • He has homered in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In six games this season (18.8%), Zunino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 32 games (21.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
.121 AVG .222
.216 OBP .352
.242 SLG .422
4 XBH 5
0 HR 2
1 RBI 6
18/4 K/BB 22/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 16
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 56 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander threw four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.428 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 39th.
