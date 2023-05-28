Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cardinals - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Sunday, Mike Zunino (.138 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 144 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Zunino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Cardinals Player Props
|Guardians vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino has seven doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .186.
- Zunino has gotten at least one hit in 37.5% of his games this year (12 of 32), with more than one hit four times (12.5%).
- He has homered in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this season (18.8%), Zunino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven of 32 games (21.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.121
|AVG
|.222
|.216
|OBP
|.352
|.242
|SLG
|.422
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|6
|18/4
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 56 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, the left-hander threw four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.428 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 39th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.