The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .387 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw has eight doubles, a triple and 18 walks while batting .228.
  • In 29 of 49 games this season (59.2%) Straw has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (12.2%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 49 games this season.
  • In eight games this season (16.3%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 14 games this season (28.6%), including multiple runs in five games.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 19
.154 AVG .288
.241 OBP .373
.173 SLG .333
1 XBH 3
0 HR 0
3 RBI 5
14/6 K/BB 12/8
1 SB 7
Home Away
24 GP 25
13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%)
5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (56 total, one per game).
  • Montgomery (2-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season.
  • In his last outing on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty went four innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 4.55 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.428 WHIP ranks 60th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
