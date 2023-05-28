The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .387 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has eight doubles, a triple and 18 walks while batting .228.

In 29 of 49 games this season (59.2%) Straw has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (12.2%).

He has not gone deep in his 49 games this season.

In eight games this season (16.3%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 14 games this season (28.6%), including multiple runs in five games.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .154 AVG .288 .241 OBP .373 .173 SLG .333 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 5 14/6 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 7 Home Away 24 GP 25 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings