On Sunday, Steven Kwan (hitting .162 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Progressive Field

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.335) thanks to 13 extra-base hits.

In 64.7% of his games this year (33 of 51), Kwan has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (27.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one of 51 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Kwan has driven home a run in nine games this year (17.6%), including more than one RBI in 5.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 25 games this year (49.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .246 AVG .282 .358 OBP .341 .362 SLG .321 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 10 10/12 K/BB 8/8 3 SB 4 Home Away 26 GP 25 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

