After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Tyler Freeman and the Cleveland Guardians face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman is batting .300 with two doubles and a walk.
  • Freeman has gotten a hit in four of six games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In six games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Freeman has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 1
.286 AVG .500
.375 OBP .500
.286 SLG .750
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
1/1 K/BB 0/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
3 GP 3
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.27 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, one per game).
  • Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.55 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty's last appearance was on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.55), 60th in WHIP (1.428), and 39th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
