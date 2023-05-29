Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on May 29 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 11 walks while batting .238.
  • In 28 of 46 games this season (60.9%) Rosario has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 46 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 10 games this season (21.7%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.5%.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
.283 AVG .191
.333 OBP .222
.433 SLG .235
5 XBH 2
1 HR 0
3 RBI 4
18/5 K/BB 22/3
4 SB 2
25 GP 21
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%)
1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.11).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.47), first in WHIP (.842), and 37th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
