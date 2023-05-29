Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on May 29 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 11 walks while batting .238.

In 28 of 46 games this season (60.9%) Rosario has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 46 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this season (21.7%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.5%.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .283 AVG .191 .333 OBP .222 .433 SLG .235 5 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 22/3 4 SB 2 Home Away 25 GP 21 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings