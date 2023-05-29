Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Orioles - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Amed Rosario -- with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on May 29 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario has eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 11 walks while batting .238.
- In 28 of 46 games this season (60.9%) Rosario has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 46 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this season (21.7%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.5%.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.283
|AVG
|.191
|.333
|OBP
|.222
|.433
|SLG
|.235
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|22/3
|4
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (61.9%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.11).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.47), first in WHIP (.842), and 37th in K/9 (8.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
