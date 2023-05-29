On Monday, Cam Gallagher (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cam Gallagher? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher has a double and two walks while batting .094.

Gallagher has picked up a hit in four games this season (21.1%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this season.

Gallagher has driven in a run in three games this year (15.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in one of 19 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 .059 AVG .063 .111 OBP .167 .059 SLG .125 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 5/1 K/BB 4/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 9 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings