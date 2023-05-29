Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Orioles - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Monday, Cam Gallagher (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher has a double and two walks while batting .094.
- Gallagher has picked up a hit in four games this season (21.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this season.
- Gallagher has driven in a run in three games this year (15.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in one of 19 games.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.059
|AVG
|.063
|.111
|OBP
|.167
|.059
|SLG
|.125
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|5/1
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|9
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.11 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.47 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 54 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, the right-hander went five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 31st, .842 WHIP ranks first, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th.
