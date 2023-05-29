On Monday, Gabriel Arias (.367 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 83 points above season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is hitting .200 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

This year, Arias has posted at least one hit in 15 of 29 games (51.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 29), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Arias has driven in a run in three games this season (10.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four games this season (13.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .190 AVG .214 .261 OBP .290 .238 SLG .357 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 12/2 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 13 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

