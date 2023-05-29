Monday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (34-19) and the Cleveland Guardians (23-29) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Orioles securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:05 PM on May 29.

The probable starters are Tyler Wells (3-1) for the Orioles and Logan Allen (1-2) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Guardians vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 5, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its foes are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Guardians' ATS record is 3-1-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in four of those games).

The Guardians have won in nine, or 45%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cleveland has been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 30 in baseball scoring 3.4 runs per game (178 total runs).

The Guardians have the seventh-best ERA (3.78) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Schedule