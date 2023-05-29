Guardians vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Monday's game between the Baltimore Orioles (34-19) and the Cleveland Guardians (23-29) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Orioles securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:05 PM on May 29.
The probable starters are Tyler Wells (3-1) for the Orioles and Logan Allen (1-2) for the Guardians.
Guardians vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Guardians vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Orioles 5, Guardians 3.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its foes are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Guardians' ATS record is 3-1-0 over their last 10 games (oddsmakers set spreads in four of those games).
- The Guardians have won in nine, or 45%, of the 20 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Cleveland has been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- The offense for Cleveland is No. 30 in baseball scoring 3.4 runs per game (178 total runs).
- The Guardians have the seventh-best ERA (3.78) in the majors this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 23
|White Sox
|L 4-2
|Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease
|May 24
|White Sox
|L 6-0
|Cal Quantrill vs Michael Kopech
|May 26
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Shane Bieber vs Matthew Liberatore
|May 27
|Cardinals
|L 2-1
|Tanner Bibee vs Jack Flaherty
|May 28
|Cardinals
|W 4-3
|Hunter Gaddis vs Jordan Montgomery
|May 29
|@ Orioles
|-
|Logan Allen vs Tyler Wells
|May 30
|@ Orioles
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Kyle Gibson
|May 31
|@ Orioles
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Grayson Rodriguez
|June 1
|@ Twins
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Pablo Lopez
|June 2
|@ Twins
|-
|Hunter Gaddis vs Bailey Ober
|June 3
|@ Twins
|-
|Logan Allen vs Sonny Gray
