On Monday, May 29, Cedric Mullins' Baltimore Orioles (34-19) host Jose Ramirez's Cleveland Guardians (23-29) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:05 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Orioles as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +125 moneyline odds to win. Baltimore is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The matchup's total is listed at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Tyler Wells - BAL (3-1, 3.47 ERA) vs Logan Allen - CLE (1-2, 3.31 ERA)

Guardians vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 20 (74.1%) of those contests.

The Orioles have a 14-4 record (winning 77.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

The Orioles went 1-3 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Guardians have been victorious in nine, or 45%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Guardians vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Naylor 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) José Ramírez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Josh Bell 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Steven Kwan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+290)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 20th 2nd

