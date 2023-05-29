Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Orioles - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor and his .545 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is hitting .232 with five doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- In 23 of 45 games this season (51.1%) Naylor has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19 games this season (42.2%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (15.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 20.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.7%.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.193
|AVG
|.190
|.238
|OBP
|.250
|.281
|SLG
|.328
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|11/4
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (38.1%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (14.3%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (42.9%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells makes the start for the Orioles, his 10th of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 31st, .842 WHIP ranks first, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th.
