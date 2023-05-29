The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor and his .545 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is hitting .232 with five doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

In 23 of 45 games this season (51.1%) Naylor has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).

He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this season (42.2%), Naylor has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (15.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 20.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.7%.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .193 AVG .190 .238 OBP .250 .281 SLG .328 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 7 RBI 12 11/4 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 21 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (38.1%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (14.3%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

