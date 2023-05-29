On Monday, Myles Straw (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has eight doubles, a triple and 19 walks while hitting .230.

Straw will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 over the course of his last outings.

Straw has had a hit in 30 of 50 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits six times (12.0%).

He has not homered in his 50 games this season.

Straw has driven in a run in eight games this season (16.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 30.0% of his games this year (15 of 50), with two or more runs five times (10.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .154 AVG .288 .241 OBP .373 .173 SLG .333 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 5 14/6 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 7 Home Away 25 GP 25 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings