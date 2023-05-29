Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Orioles - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Monday, Myles Straw (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has eight doubles, a triple and 19 walks while hitting .230.
- Straw will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 over the course of his last outings.
- Straw has had a hit in 30 of 50 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits six times (12.0%).
- He has not homered in his 50 games this season.
- Straw has driven in a run in eight games this season (16.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 30.0% of his games this year (15 of 50), with two or more runs five times (10.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.154
|AVG
|.288
|.241
|OBP
|.373
|.173
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|14/6
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|25
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.11 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Wells (3-1) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.47 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he went five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.47 ERA ranks 31st, .842 WHIP ranks first, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.