The Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday, May 29, starting at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 3-2 lead in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Watch the action on ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS as the Stars and the Golden Knights hit the ice.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stars vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Stars vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/27/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-2 DAL 5/25/2023 Stars Golden Knights 3-2 (F/OT) DAL 5/23/2023 Stars Golden Knights 4-0 VEG 5/21/2023 Golden Knights Stars 3-2 (F/OT) VEG 5/19/2023 Golden Knights Stars 4-3 (F/OT) VEG

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in league action, conceding 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Stars have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 30 goals during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 225 goals given up (2.7 per game) is 11th in the league.

The Golden Knights have 267 goals this season (3.3 per game), 14th in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players