The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (.279 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Monday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.343) thanks to 14 extra-base hits.

Kwan has had a hit in 34 of 52 games this season (65.4%), including multiple hits 15 times (28.8%).

He has hit a home run in one of 52 games, and in 0.4% of his plate appearances.

Kwan has driven in a run in 10 games this season (19.2%), including three games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 26 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .246 AVG .282 .358 OBP .341 .362 SLG .321 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 10 10/12 K/BB 8/8 3 SB 4 Home Away 27 GP 25 18 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 6 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings