After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .233 with eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 11 walks.
  • Rosario has picked up a hit in 28 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
  • He has homered in one of 47 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 10 games this year (21.3%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 36.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
.283 AVG .191
.333 OBP .222
.433 SLG .235
5 XBH 2
1 HR 0
3 RBI 4
18/5 K/BB 22/3
4 SB 2
Home Away
25 GP 22
15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%)
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%)
1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gibson (6-3 with a 3.82 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 40th, 1.303 WHIP ranks 47th, and 6 K/9 ranks 66th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.