Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Orioles - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .233 with eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 11 walks.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 28 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- He has homered in one of 47 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this year (21.3%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 36.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.4%.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.283
|AVG
|.191
|.333
|OBP
|.222
|.433
|SLG
|.235
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|22/3
|4
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (59.1%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (36.4%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (22.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson (6-3 with a 3.82 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 35-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 40th, 1.303 WHIP ranks 47th, and 6 K/9 ranks 66th.
