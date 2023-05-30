After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians face the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Gibson) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .233 with eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 11 walks.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 28 of 47 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has homered in one of 47 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 10 games this year (21.3%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 36.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.4%.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .283 AVG .191 .333 OBP .222 .433 SLG .235 5 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 22/3 4 SB 2 Home Away 25 GP 22 15 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (36.4%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

