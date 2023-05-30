Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Orioles - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (hitting .200 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is hitting .193 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
- Arias has gotten a hit in 15 of 30 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 30), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Arias has driven in a run in three games this season (10.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four of 30 games (13.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|8
|.190
|AVG
|.214
|.261
|OBP
|.290
|.238
|SLG
|.357
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|12/2
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Gibson (6-3 with a 3.82 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.82), 47th in WHIP (1.303), and 66th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
