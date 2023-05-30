The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (hitting .200 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias is hitting .193 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.

Arias has gotten a hit in 15 of 30 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 30), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Arias has driven in a run in three games this season (10.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four of 30 games (13.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 8 .190 AVG .214 .261 OBP .290 .238 SLG .357 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 1 12/2 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 14 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%) 1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings