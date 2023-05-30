The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (hitting .200 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is hitting .193 with five doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • Arias has gotten a hit in 15 of 30 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 30), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Arias has driven in a run in three games this season (10.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four of 30 games (13.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 8
.190 AVG .214
.261 OBP .290
.238 SLG .357
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
12/2 K/BB 12/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
16 GP 14
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (71.4%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Gibson (6-3 with a 3.82 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.82), 47th in WHIP (1.303), and 66th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
