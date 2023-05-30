Tuesday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (34-20) and Cleveland Guardians (24-29) matching up at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:05 PM ET on May 30.

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Gibson (6-3, 3.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Cal Quantrill (2-3, 4.75 ERA).

Guardians vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

MASN

Guardians vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Orioles 5, Guardians 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cleveland and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians' record against the spread is 4-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in five of those contests).

The Guardians have come away with 10 wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Cleveland has won one of three games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 30 in MLB action scoring 3.5 runs per game (183 total runs).

The Guardians have the fifth-best ERA (3.70) in the majors this season.

Guardians Schedule