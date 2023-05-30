The Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Guardians will play on Tuesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, at 7:05 PM ET, with Cedric Mullins and Jose Ramirez among those expected to step up at the plate.

The Orioles are -155 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Guardians (+130). Baltimore is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +135 odds). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Guardians vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MASN

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -155 +130 8.5 -110 -110 -1.5 +135 -160

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Guardians and their opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians have put together a 4-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in five of those contests). The average over/under established by sportsbooks in Cleveland's past eight games has been 8, a streak in which the Guardians and their opponents have gone under each time.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been victorious in 10, or 47.6%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has entered three games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is 1-2 in those contests.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cleveland's games have gone over the total in 17 of its 52 chances.

The Guardians are 4-2-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-15 12-14 12-8 12-21 16-17 8-12

