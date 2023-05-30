Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles will square off against the Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET, at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Guardians vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 30 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland ranks last in the majors with a .339 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 183 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.

The Guardians have an OBP of just .296 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Guardians are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 377 as a team.

Cleveland strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.70 ERA this season, which ranks fifth in baseball.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of just 1.249 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians' Cal Quantrill (2-3) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed four hits in four innings against the Chicago White Sox.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Quantrill has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/24/2023 White Sox L 6-0 Home Cal Quantrill Michael Kopech 5/26/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Shane Bieber Matthew Liberatore 5/27/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Home Tanner Bibee Jack Flaherty 5/28/2023 Cardinals W 4-3 Home Hunter Gaddis Jordan Montgomery 5/29/2023 Orioles W 5-0 Away Logan Allen Tyler Wells 5/30/2023 Orioles - Away Cal Quantrill Kyle Gibson 5/31/2023 Orioles - Away Shane Bieber Grayson Rodriguez 6/1/2023 Twins - Away Tanner Bibee Pablo Lopez 6/2/2023 Twins - Away Hunter Gaddis Bailey Ober 6/3/2023 Twins - Away Logan Allen Sonny Gray 6/4/2023 Twins - Away Cal Quantrill Joe Ryan

