The Baltimore Orioles (34-20) will lean on Cedric Mullins when they host Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (24-29) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday, May 30. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Guardians are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Orioles (-150). Baltimore is favored on the run line (-1.5). The total for the contest has been set at 9 runs.

Guardians vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Kyle Gibson - BAL (6-3, 3.82 ERA) vs Cal Quantrill - CLE (2-3, 4.75 ERA)

Guardians vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Orioles have won 20 out of the 28 games, or 71.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Orioles have gone 14-4 (winning 77.8% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Baltimore and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Guardians have come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Guardians had a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Guardians vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+220) Josh Bell 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+195) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+225) José Ramírez 1.5 (+210) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+135)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 20th 2nd

