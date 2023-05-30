Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Orioles on May 30, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Cedric Mullins, Jose Ramirez and others in the Baltimore Orioles-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: MASN
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 28 RBI (52 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He's slashed .272/.347/.461 on the year.
- Ramirez has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with two doubles and three RBI.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|May. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 28
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 27
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has recorded 54 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and 29 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashed .262/.349/.350 on the season.
- Kwan heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, three walks and three RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Orioles
|May. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 27
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Kyle Gibson Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Gibson Stats
- The Orioles' Kyle Gibson (6-3) will make his 12th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Gibson will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 35-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 40th, 1.303 WHIP ranks 47th, and 6.0 K/9 ranks 66th.
Gibson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Yankees
|May. 25
|7.0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|at Blue Jays
|May. 19
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Pirates
|May. 14
|5.0
|7
|4
|4
|5
|3
|vs. Rays
|May. 8
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|4
|2
|at Royals
|May. 3
|6.2
|10
|6
|6
|0
|0
Cedric Mullins Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Mullins Stats
- Mullins has 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 39 RBI (51 total hits). He's also stolen 13 bases.
- He has a .263/.356/.479 slash line on the season.
Mullins Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|May. 29
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 28
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Rutschman Stats
- Adley Rutschman has 53 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs, 41 walks and 26 RBI.
- He's slashing .273/.397/.433 on the season.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|May. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 26
|3-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|at Yankees
|May. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
