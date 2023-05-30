Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Cedric Mullins, Jose Ramirez and others in the Baltimore Orioles-Cleveland Guardians matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Tuesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: MASN

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs, 24 walks and 28 RBI (52 total hits). He has swiped five bases.

He's slashed .272/.347/.461 on the year.

Ramirez has picked up at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with two doubles and three RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 28 2-for-5 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 27 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has recorded 54 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and 29 walks. He has driven in 17 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .262/.349/.350 on the season.

Kwan heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .300 with two doubles, three walks and three RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles May. 29 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 28 2-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 27 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 26 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox May. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Gibson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Gibson Stats

The Orioles' Kyle Gibson (6-3) will make his 12th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Gibson will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 35-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 40th, 1.303 WHIP ranks 47th, and 6.0 K/9 ranks 66th.

Gibson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees May. 25 7.0 2 0 0 3 4 at Blue Jays May. 19 7.0 5 1 1 5 2 vs. Pirates May. 14 5.0 7 4 4 5 3 vs. Rays May. 8 6.0 6 2 2 4 2 at Royals May. 3 6.2 10 6 6 0 0

Cedric Mullins Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Mullins Stats

Mullins has 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 39 RBI (51 total hits). He's also stolen 13 bases.

He has a .263/.356/.479 slash line on the season.

Mullins Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians May. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 28 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers May. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 24 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Rutschman Stats

Adley Rutschman has 53 hits with seven doubles, eight home runs, 41 walks and 26 RBI.

He's slashing .273/.397/.433 on the season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers May. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Rangers May. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers May. 26 3-for-3 1 1 1 6 at Yankees May. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 0 1

