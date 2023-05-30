The Cleveland Guardians (24-29) visit the Baltimore Orioles (34-20) at 7:05 PM ET on Tuesday.

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Gibson (6-3) versus the Guardians and Cal Quantrill (2-3).

Guardians vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gibson - BAL (6-3, 3.82 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (2-3, 4.75 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cal Quantrill

Quantrill (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.75 ERA in 55 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went four innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing six earned runs while surrendering four hits.

During 10 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 4.75 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .258 to opposing batters.

Quantrill has recorded five quality starts this season.

Quantrill has put together seven starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Gibson

Gibson (6-3) will take the mound for the Orioles, his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 3.82, a 2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.303.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gibson has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 35-year-old's 3.82 ERA ranks 40th, 1.303 WHIP ranks 47th, and 6 K/9 ranks 66th.

