Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on May 30 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Bell At The Plate

  • Bell is batting .222 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks.
  • In 62.0% of his games this season (31 of 50), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (14.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In 6.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 20 games this season (40.0%), Bell has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in seven of 50 games so far this year.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 18
.215 AVG .222
.311 OBP .359
.308 SLG .413
4 XBH 8
1 HR 2
8 RBI 8
17/9 K/BB 13/14
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 23
15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%)
2 (7.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (21.7%)
1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%)
10 (37.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (43.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.09).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Gibson (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.82 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.82), 47th in WHIP (1.303), and 66th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers.
