Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Orioles - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Bell -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on May 30 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .222 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks.
- In 62.0% of his games this season (31 of 50), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (14.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 6.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 20 games this season (40.0%), Bell has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in seven of 50 games so far this year.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.215
|AVG
|.222
|.311
|OBP
|.359
|.308
|SLG
|.413
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|8
|17/9
|K/BB
|13/14
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|15 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (69.6%)
|4 (14.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|2 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (21.7%)
|1 (3.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|10 (37.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (43.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.09).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 64 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Gibson (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.82 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.82), 47th in WHIP (1.303), and 66th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers.
