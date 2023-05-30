Josh Naylor -- hitting .273 with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on May 30 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor has five doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .226.

In 50.0% of his 46 games this season, Naylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 46 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (15.2%), and in 4.0% of his trips to the dish.

Naylor has an RBI in 19 of 46 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 19.6% of his games this season (nine of 46), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .193 AVG .190 .238 OBP .250 .281 SLG .328 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 7 RBI 12 11/4 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 24 GP 22 15 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (36.4%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (13.6%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (13.6%) 10 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (40.9%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings