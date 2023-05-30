Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Orioles - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Josh Naylor -- hitting .273 with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on May 30 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor has five doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks while hitting .226.
- In 50.0% of his 46 games this season, Naylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 46 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (15.2%), and in 4.0% of his trips to the dish.
- Naylor has an RBI in 19 of 46 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 19.6% of his games this season (nine of 46), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.5%) he has scored more than once.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.193
|AVG
|.190
|.238
|OBP
|.250
|.281
|SLG
|.328
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|11/4
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|15 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (36.4%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|6 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (13.6%)
|4 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|10 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (40.9%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.09).
- The Orioles rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson (6-3 with a 3.82 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.82), 47th in WHIP (1.303), and 66th in K/9 (6.0) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
