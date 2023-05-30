On Tuesday, Myles Straw (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw has eight doubles, a triple and 19 walks while hitting .230.
  • Straw will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 during his last outings.
  • Straw has had a hit in 31 of 51 games this year (60.8%), including multiple hits six times (11.8%).
  • He has not hit a home run in his 51 games this year.
  • Straw has driven in a run in eight games this year (15.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 31.4% of his games this season (16 of 51), with two or more runs five times (9.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 19
.154 AVG .288
.241 OBP .373
.173 SLG .333
1 XBH 3
0 HR 0
3 RBI 5
14/6 K/BB 12/8
1 SB 7
Home Away
25 GP 26
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (15.4%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.09).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gibson (6-3) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 3.82 ERA in 66 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (3.82), 47th in WHIP (1.303), and 66th in K/9 (6).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.