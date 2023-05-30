On Tuesday, Myles Straw (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: MASN

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has eight doubles, a triple and 19 walks while hitting .230.

Straw will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .294 during his last outings.

Straw has had a hit in 31 of 51 games this year (60.8%), including multiple hits six times (11.8%).

He has not hit a home run in his 51 games this year.

Straw has driven in a run in eight games this year (15.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 31.4% of his games this season (16 of 51), with two or more runs five times (9.8%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .154 AVG .288 .241 OBP .373 .173 SLG .333 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 5 14/6 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 7 Home Away 25 GP 26 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (15.4%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings