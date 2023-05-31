Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Orioles - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Amed Rosario (.263 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Voth. First pitch is at 3:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Austin Voth
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .234 with eight doubles, four triples, a home run and 12 walks.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 60.4% of his 48 games this season, with at least two hits in 20.8% of them.
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Rosario has driven in a run in 10 games this season (20.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 18 of 48 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.283
|AVG
|.191
|.333
|OBP
|.222
|.433
|SLG
|.235
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|22/3
|4
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|23
|15 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (60.9%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (17.4%)
|9 (36.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (39.1%)
|1 (4.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (21.7%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.10 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.2 per game).
- Voth starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
- The 30-year-old righty has 18 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In his 18 games this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .252 against him. He has a 4.10 ERA and averages 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
