Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Orioles - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Cam Gallagher (batting .172 in his past 10 games, with four RBI), battle starter Keegan Akin and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Wednesday at 3:05 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with two RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Orioles.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Keegan Akin
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is batting .125 with a double and two walks.
- In five of 20 games this season (25.0%), Gallagher has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 20 games this season.
- In four games this season (20.0%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.059
|AVG
|.063
|.111
|OBP
|.167
|.059
|SLG
|.125
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|2
|5/1
|K/BB
|4/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (40.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 64 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Akin will take the mound to start for the Orioles, his first of the season.
- The 28-year-old left-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 15 appearances so far.
- In 15 games this season, he has put up a 4.85 ERA and averages 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .327 against him.
